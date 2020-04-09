A Kelowna-based cannabis company has pledged to make and distribute 40,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to healthcare workers across Canada.
The Valens Company is adapting its production facilities to produce hand sanitizing liquid in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
"We consider it our corporate responsibility to leverage our existing extraction and production capabilities to distribute products that have the potential to fight the transmission of the coronavirus," Valens CEO Tyler Robson said in a release.
"We are quickly mobilizing our teams and resources to alleviate essential supply shortages and contribute as much as we can to those selflessly helping on the frontlines," Robson said.
Total hand sanitizer production in the first batch will be 1,300 litres, with the product distributed mainly to frontline health care workers in B.C., Alberta, and Ontario.
The Valens Company is also providing 10,000 units of hand sanitizer to Shoppers Drug Mart for distribution among the company's employees who work with the public.
The company produces both medical and recreational cannabis products, and its business activities also include analytical testing and research.
The firm has grown to become one of the most profitable publicly traded cannabis companies in North America. It posted record annual revenue in fiscal 2019 of $58.1 million.
Valens' stock traded at almost $4 a share on the Toronto Stock Exchange in late February.
But like most firms, its share price has been hammered by the economic crisis triggered by COVID-19, with shares valued at $2.36 as of Thursday.