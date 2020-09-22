Dashcam footage, surveillance cameras, and seven witness statements were reviewed by a police watchdog probing the death of a motorcyclist in the North Okanagan.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has concluded its investigation and determined RCMP were not responsible for the death of the man, who sped through many communities before a head-on crash that killed him.
“The evidence corroborates that officers followed RCMP policy,” reads part of a statement issued Tuesday by the IIO.
In the late morning of Aug. 30, several reports from the public were made to police about a motorcyclist without a helmet driving erratically and at high speeds between Lake Country and Enderby.
Police attempted to pull him over in Lake Country, but the man did not stop, riding off through a red light. He was also seen by police in Vernon who did not attempt a traffic stop.
The rider eventually fell off his motorcycle in the driveway of a home in Enderby. Despite efforts of residents to detain him, he again rode off, and police did not pursue.
Shortly afterward, the rider crossed the centre line on Highway 97A near Grindrod, and collided head-on with a southbound vehicle. The motorcyclist died the next day in hospital.
The IIO is called in to investigate whenever officer-related incidents result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrong-doing.
“(We) have reviewed the evidence - including dashcam footage from the vehicle the motorcycle collided with, CCTV from nearby businesses, and statements from seven civilian witnesses - and determined that police actions were not responsible for the death of the man,” the IIO statement reads.
“The evidence corroborates that officers followed RCMP policy and did not pursue the motorcycle, arriving at the collision scene minutes after it had occurred. The investigation has therefore been concluded,” the IIO statement says.