One of the Central Okanagan RCMP police dogs has died from cancer.
Police say seven-year-old Fitz started showing symptoms of illness and was taken to the vet, where he was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer.
The dog died Wednesday night.
Fitz started working for the RCMP in 2015. The dog was involved in searches for lost people, evidence and drug searches and apprehending suspects.
As recently as Nov. 13, Fitz helped Mounties locate a lost hiker in the woods near June Springs Road.
“Fitz was a beloved and valuable member of our Police Dog Services unit and played an important role in making the Central Okanagan a safer place,” says Supt. Kara Triance, officer-in-charge of the Kelowna RCMP.