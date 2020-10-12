A documentary debuting on Oct. 21 will show how the Okanagan is using natural assets to control flooding and protect water quality.
“Utilizing natural assets proves to be the low-cost way to replace aging, depreciating infrastructure and to control flooding and water quality,” said Camille Saltman, managing director of entrepreneurship@UBCO, which is producing the program.
“Building major infrastructure projects and water treatment plans is unsustainable for our small communities up and down the Okanagan Valley. We need alternatives,” she said in a news release.
The program interviews community leaders like Kelowna city manager Doug Gilchrist; Tessa Terbasket, researcher for Okanagan Nation Alliance; Emanuel Machado, city administrator for Gibsons and chair of the Municipal Natural Asset Initiative; Anna Warwick Sears, CEO of Okanagan Basin Water Board; Herb Hammond, professional forester and forestry ecologist; Taryn Skalbania, co-founder of Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance; and researchers from the University of British Columbia.
“Guest participants include municipal leadership together with leading minds in land preservation, flooding and water quality. All are working on parallel initiatives. Our goal is to coalesce efforts and resources to create powerful outcomes for our region,” said David Saltman, Chair of the Okanagan Sustainability Council, which is a partner in the project.
Viewers will see how forests, streams and grasslands are being used to mitigate flooding and take a look at resiliency projects that incorporate Indigenous traditional knowledge as well as state-of-the-art technology.
The program will delve into work that is underway to predict flooding, protect vulnerable areas and make the region more climate resilient.
It will also look at watershed challenges that have been solved in Victoria and Vancouver but still need to be addressed in the Okanagan.
Viewers interested in the program can register for free at ubc.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9pEYbFgDAnsmLDn