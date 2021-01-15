More taxpayer money should be earmarked for the development of affordable housing complexes in Kelowna, city council will hear Monday.
City staff suggest tripling the annual taxpayer contribution to a municipal housing fund from $200,00 to $600,000.
The money would be used to buy land upon which low-income rental housing projects, funded by other other levels of government, would be built.
"As home ownership becomes more out-of-reach for many residents, rental housing is likely to play an increasingly important role in providing stable housing in Kelowna," planner James Moore writes in a report to council.
From 2011 to 2016, almost three-quarters of people who came to Kelowna moved into rental units, Moore says. That was more than double the percentage who moved into rental housing in the previous five-year period, he says.
"Additionally, rental housing is becoming more expensive, with market rents in Kelowna rising between seven percent and 10% annually from 2016 to 2019," Moore says.
More than 30,000 people over age 15 in Kelowna earn less than $20,000 a year, Moore says, citing the 1016 federal census.
Subsidized housing units, built by senior governments on land provided by municipalities, generally are geared toward people who would otherwise spend 30% of their annual income on housing.
Of the 20,000 rental households in Kelowna, about 13,500 spend more than 30% of their annual income on rent, Moore says.
If council approves staff's suggestion to phase-in a tripling of annual taxpayer contributions to the housing fund, $2.2 million would be generated over four years. That would be enough money to buy land for the construction of one, 40-unit affordable housing complex, Moore estimates.