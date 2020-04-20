A program to control the Canada Goose population in the Okanagan is starting its 14th year.
Egg addling is now underway from Vernon to Osoyoos.
Addling involves shaking eggs or coating them with non-toxic biodegradable food-grade corn oil within 14 days of incubation to make them non-viable. Once addled, eggs are returned to the nest, where geese continue to incubate until they realize the eggs will not hatch. By then it is generally too late in the year to produce more eggs. The adult gees are not harmed.
Kate Hagmeier, co-ordinator of the Okanagan Valley Goose Management Program, said in a press release the targeted geese are not native to this region, but were introduced in the 1960s and '70s from other parts of Canada and the United States.
In the last 13 years, more than 17,000 eggs have been addled. The goose population in the Valley is estimated at about 2,500.
Egg addling must adhere to strict federal rules and cannot be done by members of the public. The public is asked to keep away from goose nests and not touch the eggs. A federal permit is required to allow crews to addle goose eggs.
The public is asked to report lone geese, pairs of geese, or nest locations by emailing coordinator@okanagangooseplan.com or calling 1-877-943-3209.
If a nest is on private land, a permission form to access the nest is available on the program website (okanagangooseplan.com).
The goose management program is supported by municipalities and other civic bodies throughout the Valley.