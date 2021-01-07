Games of football, church services, and house gatherings have been the subject of COVID-19-related complaints made to Kelowna bylaw officers.
There have been a total of 33 complaints about gatherings of six or more people in Kelowna since the onset of the pandemic, city statistics show.
"We also had 22 complaints for events over 50 (people), including the unmasked protests," city spokesman Tom Wilson wrote Thursday in an email, referring to the weekly gatherings against the public health orders that take place in downtown Kelowna.
The city numbers may not provide the whole picture, however, because it is also possible for people to complain about what appear to be large gatherings to the Kelowna RCMP.
It was that kind of complaint which prompted officers to twice go to a Kelowna church, Harvest Ministries International, near the corner of Harvey Avenue and Burtch Road, in December.
On the first occasion, police simply advised church leaders the gathering should not be taking place. On the second, police issued a $2,300 ticket.
A Calgary-based lawyer for the church, Marty Moore, told The Daily Courier on Wednesday that the congregation would challenge the ticket in court, citing freedom of religion and assembly provisions under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
But such a court case, as with others that might arise from the issuance of similar fines against churches elsewhere in B.C., would only occur if Crown counsel initiates prosecutions for non-payment of the fines. To date, no such court cases have been held anywhere in B.C.
The church's website states that weekend services will continue, though in ways said to be compliant with other public health directives, such as physical distancing and capacity limits, that were in effect for churches before the ban on in-person worship was imposed in late November.
"We are asking those who wish to attend our Saturday and Sunday services in person to register so we can keep our numbers compliant," the website says.
The church leaders are Art and Heather Lucier. The church website states: "This powerful couple are preparing many gatherings for those who passionately seek God and desire to follow His call, no matter where it will take them or what it may cost."