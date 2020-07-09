Cash-strapped Tourism Kelowna could receive money from the city that's earmarked for affordable housing.
Despite already cutting $2 million of its $4.7 million budget because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tourism Kelowna needs extra help from the city "to enable the launch of a strong tourism recovery program", city councillors will hear from staff on Monday.
The recommendation is the city re-direct half the revenue it receives through taxes charged to online accommodation providers, such as Airbnb, to Tourism Kelowna. Currently, 100 per cent of such revenues goes into a city account that can be used only for the promotion of affordable housing initiatives.
The 50-50 split would continue through 2021, city officials suggest, with all such collected taxes again being directed into the affordable housing fund in 2022.
In addition, municipal officials suggest the city immediately advance Tourism Kelowna $143,000, rather than parcel the money out in monthly instalments of $28,000, as is usual practice.
Of Tourism Kelowna's $4.7 million approved 2020 budget, almost $3 million was expected to come from a tax charged on hotel and motel rooms. The city's monthly grants add up to about $344,000 over the course of the year.
Once the devastating impacts on travel and tourism as a result of the pandemic were made clear, Tourism Kelowna cut its 2020 budget by about $2 million. Measures included laying off staff, closing two visitor centres, and cancellation of many marketing and research projects.
Tourism Kelowna has already received a provincial grant of $478,000 to offset losses related to the pandemic, will get a total of $295,000 in federal funds for new marketing campaigns, and has accessed an emergency wage subsidy program that will provide another $283,000 in funds.