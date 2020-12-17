Lanter

An online presentation of 'A Winter's Night Lantern', produced by Kelowna Museums, will debut this Sunday on Youtube. It was originally conceived as a live show but, well, you know. Pandemic.

Festive tales from Kelowna's past will be broadcast on Youtube this Sunday evening.

 

The Kelowna Museum's presentation of 'A Winter's Night Lantern Tour' was intended to be a live performance. Owing to the pandemic, the hour-long show was filmed and will get its premiere online on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

 

"We know the holidays are going to look a little different this year and with that challenge being felt by so many of us, we wanted to find a way to bring people together safely to learn more about festive stories from Kelowna's days of yore," museum programmer Jen Garner says in a release.

 

The hour-long program includes an Indigenous-themed presentation, a story about a little girl's first winter in Kelowna, a tale about Harry the Snowshoe Hare, descriptions of Chinese traditions celebrated in Canada, and more.