Festive tales from Kelowna's past will be broadcast on Youtube this Sunday evening.
The Kelowna Museum's presentation of 'A Winter's Night Lantern Tour' was intended to be a live performance. Owing to the pandemic, the hour-long show was filmed and will get its premiere online on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.
"We know the holidays are going to look a little different this year and with that challenge being felt by so many of us, we wanted to find a way to bring people together safely to learn more about festive stories from Kelowna's days of yore," museum programmer Jen Garner says in a release.
The hour-long program includes an Indigenous-themed presentation, a story about a little girl's first winter in Kelowna, a tale about Harry the Snowshoe Hare, descriptions of Chinese traditions celebrated in Canada, and more.