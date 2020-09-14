Family and friends of Arlene Westervelt held a protest on the steps of the Kelowna courthouse on Monday demanding to know why the Crown had stayed murder charges against her husband.
They say they’ve been given no information as to why the case against Lambertus Westervelt is not proceeding.
“Today, we are here asking for answers and looking for justice,” Debbie Hennig, Arlene’s sister, said in an interview.
“There’s been no explanation given to us why the charges have been stayed, and in fact we’ve been told emphatically that we have no right to know why,” Hennig said. “We have many unanswered questions and this needs to be investigated.”
“I have faith and I have hope that the truth will eventually be revealed,” she said.
Arelene Westervelt died on June 26, 2016 during a canoe trip on Okanagan Lake with her husband, to whom she’d been married for about 30 years. Originally, police classed her death as a drowning that occurred when the couple’s canoe capsized.
In April 2019, however, Westervelt was charged with the second-degree murder of his wife. The case had previously been scheduled for trial beginning on Monday.
In mid-July, however, the Crown announced the charge against Westervelt had been stayed as a result of new information, which was not specified.
“After carefully reviewing new information received relating to this matter, Crown counsel determined that the B.C. Prosecution Service’s charge assessment standard was no longer met,” spokesman Dan McLoughlin wrote in an email.
That standard, McLoughlin said, requires the Crown to independently, objectively and fairly measure all available evidence against a two-part test: whether there is a substantial likelihood of conviction, and if so, whether the public interest requires a prosecution.
McLoughlin did not respond to a question about whether it is usual that a victim’s relatives would not receive any information about why a charge laid in connection with a person’s death would subsequently be stayed by the Crown.
About 30 of Arlene Westervelt’s family members and friends attended the Monday protest at the courthouse. Westervelt was a public health nurse, who friend Cathy Vissia described as a “lovely, very active, vivacious, caring, kind, compassionate” woman.