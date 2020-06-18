Infection rates and patient numbers may be dropping but the coronavirus won't vanish from B.C. anytime soon, Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
Only eight new cases were reported between Wednesday and Thursday and only 10 people are now being treated for COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals, down from a peak of 149 in early April.
"We have done an amazing job here in British Columbia of bending our curve but we have not yet, nor is it likely, that we will be able to eliminate the virus completely from our communities in the near term," Henry said during the province's daily update on the pandemic.
"We must continue our vigilance and we must continue to monitor ourselves for even mild symptoms," she said. "And always, always, stay home, stay away from others, stay home from work, stay home from school, if you are even mildly ill right now, and get tested."
Only one person in B.C. has died of COVID-19 in the last 12 days. Most of those who've died have been elderly residents of long-term care facilities.
A key part of the government's response as infection rates began to climb in March and April was ordering health care workers to be employed at only one facility, rather than rotating through different centres, to slow the spread of the virus.
Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Thursday the single-site staffing plan has now been completed at the province's 501 care facilities.
More than 8,800 people who had been working at more than one facility are now employed at only one facility.
Because rates of pay and hours of work varied considerably, it was a considerable undertaking to limit employees to one facility while ensuring none of them would see a reduction in wages.
Dix initially estimated the single-site staffing plan would cost the government an extra $10 million a month. On Thursday, he said he would provide an update on the actual costs within a few weeks.