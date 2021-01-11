Kelowna RCMP issued a $2,300 ticket to the organizer of an anti-mask march and rally in Kelowna on Saturday.
The ticket was issued for contravening provincial health orders.
On Dec. 12, police also issued a $2,300 fine to the organizer of a protest against COVID-19 safety measures. In both cases, police refuse to the name the person.
Police also visited the Harvest International Church on Sunday after the church held a service in apparent contravention of health orders. Previously, police issued the church a $2,300 ticket, although it’s not clear whether another ticket was issued this weekend.
The church has joined a provincial lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of such orders.
On Friday, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran issued a statement indicating he’s fed up with groups flouting public health orders.
“Since April, Bylaw Services and RCMP have responded to nearly 1,000 complaints from the public about situations that contravene Public Health Orders. While voluntary compliance is achieved in the majority of cases, RCMP are now issuing fines to event organizers of $2,300 and fines to individuals of $230,” Basran said.
COVID-19 cases have been reported at three Kelowna schools.
Students or staff at Kelowna, Okanagan Mission and Mount Boucherie Secondary Schools have been exposed to the virus, the Central Okanagan School Board reported on Sunday.
“All individuals are self-isolating at home,” the school district said in a news release. Anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case will be contacted by Interior Health.
Passengers on recent flights to Kelowna may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Air Canada flight 1125 from Toronto on Jan. 7 may have had a couple of COVID-infected passengers. People in rows 3-16 are advised to self-monitor for COVID symptoms.
Passengers in rows four to 10 on Air Canada flight 8414 from Vancouver on Jan. 5 should also self-monitor for COVID symptoms, the BC Centre for Disease Control said.
Swoop flight 410 from Toronto on Jan. 4 is the other infected flight, potentially affecting passengers in rows 25-31.
The rollout of BC’s COVID-19 vaccine plan on Friday was a critical step forward, BC Liberal Health critic Renee Merrifield said in a statement.
“It means we have thankfully entered the next stage of this pandemic — it is not over yet, but we have a new reason to be hopeful and even greater motivation to look after one another,” the statement said.
The plan can be viewed on the bccdc.ca website. It identifies which groups of people will be receiving the vaccine first from now to February and which groups will follow in February and March.
On Sunday, BC Premier John Horgan said more than 46,000 British Columbians have received the vaccine.