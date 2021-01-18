The regional district is planning a land swap to improve one of its parks in East Kelowna, if taxpayers don’t object.
A deal has been reached to acquire the 10 hectares and an estimated 0.86-hectare right of way from property owned by David Geen to add to Scenic Canyon Regional Park. In exchange, the regional district will transfer 8.67 hectares of park land to Geen.
The local government will also receive $454,000.
The acquired lands will provide for future trail and park connections between Scenic Canyon park, the Mission Creek Greenway and City of Kelowna parks and trails, the Central Okanagan regional district said in a news release.
The alternate approval process is being used to gain taxpayer approval for the deal.
The deal will go ahead unless least 10% of the region’s estimated electorate of 205,983 voters sign petitions to oppose it. The forms are available on the website rdco.com/aap.
If more than 20,600 people sign the forms, a referendum would be required or the deal could be quashed.