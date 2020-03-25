Kelowna RCMP are investigating a late-night homicide.
Just before midnight on Tuesday, RCMP responded to numerous 911 calls of gunshots in the 300-block of Trumpeter Court in Kelowna.
Officers attended and located a deceased adult male in a vehicle at that location.
“The Kelowna Serious Crime Unit (SCU) has assumed carriage of this investigation, which is in its early stages,” said Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy in a news release. “Police are maintaining the crime scene for examination, and are canvassing for witnesses and video surveillance footage. At this time, no arrests have been made, however this shooting appears to be a targeted incident.”
Witnesses are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-762-3300. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.