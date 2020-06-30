Two-thirds of Okanagan fruit growers intend to lower their production this year because of uncertainties and risks associated with COVID-19, a survey has found.
On top of ongoing concerns about chronically low prices for apples, the outlook among farmers has turned particularly bleak given challenges posed by the pandemic, the BCFGA says.
"We've seen a pretty dramatic shift in growers' attitudes just in the past month or so," BCFGA executive director Glen Lucas said Tuesday in an interview. "The mood is more pessimistic than it's ever been before.
"The financial pressures on growers had been mounting steadily before the pandemic, and now the situation has been made even worse," Lucas said.
One reason growers say they're intending to reduce production is because almost 90 per cent of them fear they won't be able to hire enough labour for the harvest, the survey found.
Canadians have become notoriously averse to working in agriculture, Lucas notes, which is why a program that recruits foreigner farm hands from countries like Mexico and Jamaica was created decades ago.
But the influx of foreign workers has dropped significantly this year, largely because of problems in Mexico, where the pandemic's effects have been widespread.
Routine farm practices for pruning, spraying, and picking have also had to be altered to comply with physical distancing orders, Lucas says.
"The new rules on worker spacing and things like that, they just slow down everything that needs to be done in a timely manner," he says. "Some growers are just saying the extra hassle and costs aren't worth it, particularly when prices for apples have been below the cost of production for three years now."
Asked what governments and consumers could do to help distressed fruit farmers, Lucas said recent consolidations in the supermarket retailing sector should be probed for their effects on prices earned by farmers.
"In essence, there are significantly fewer buyers for our product now, which of course works to their advantage and our disadvantage," he said.
Individuals who want to support farmers should ask their federal politicians to take more of an interest in how diminishing competition in the supermarket sector affects farmers, Lucas said.
In the more immediate term, he said, existing agriculture support programs which provide direct financial assistance to growers should be expanded so farmers can access funds in times of unusual market cycles, adverse weather events, or unforeseeable challenges like COVID-19.
"We appreciate the support of people who want to help our industry," he said. "The lobbying of politicians by the people who elect them, that's worked in the past to improve things for growers, and we hope it will again."
The pessimistic mood among farmers, revealed in the BCFGA's survey of 60 randomly chosen members, is unprecedented, association president Pinder Dhaliwal says.
"These numbers should worry anyone concerned about where their food is going to be coming from this fall, and how much it's going to cost," said Dhaliwal, a South Okanagan grower.