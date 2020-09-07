A popular Lake Country restaurant was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning.
Fire was raging in the two-storey building that houses the Italian Kitchen restaurant when Kelowna and Lake Country firefighters arrived before 5 a.m.
With flames coming out of the main floor and the roof, firefighters were forced to battle the blaze in the Holiday Park resort on Commonwealth Road from the outside, the Kelowna Fire Department said in a news release.
There were no injuries and no one was displaced, the release said.
The fire is considered suspicious and RCMP will be investigating.
On its website, the Italian Kitchen said the restaurant has been destroyed and is closed, but everyone is safe.