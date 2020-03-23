Pedestrian activity in downtown Kelowna is dropping off as a result of public concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
Automated people counters owned by the city show a downward trend in foot traffic in the past week along Bernard Avenue.
But the number of people using paths in other areas of Kelowna has increased, perhaps as a result of residents heeding social distancing advice and seeking more expansive areas in which to walk and exercise.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry this weekend encouraged people to spend time outdoors, but only with members of the same household.
On Sunday, the growing list of businesses to shut or partially restrict operations because of the pandemic included McDonald’s Canada. The fast food chain is no longer offering take-out service and has closed all its eat-in areas. Drive-thrus remain open.
“This was by no means an easy decision,” McDonald’s Canada president John Betts wrote in a message on the company’s website. “As we assessed guidance from governments and health authorities and listened to the concerns of our franchisees and restaurant crew, we felt it was important to take action.”
On Sunday afternoon, despite the mild weather, there was a mostly empty feeling to many downtown Kelowna streets. The lack of pedestrian activity is reflected in the most recent numbers from the city’s network of people meters.
On Saturday, 224 people were counted walking along the sidewalk on the south side of Bernard Avenue at the corner of St. Paul Street. The numbers for the immediately preceding days were 275, 269 and 341.
Conversely, the number of walkers and cyclists on paths near parks in other parts of Kelowna rose throughout the week.
For example, daily usage of the City Park lakeshore path rose steadily from last Sunday through Friday, to 1,713 people from 627. The week-long trend was also up on the Rail Trail, to 1,504 users on Saturday from 429 users last Sunday.
Walkers and cyclists on the Gyro Beach pathway also increased, to 1,102 on Saturday from 392 people last Sunday.
When outside, people should maintain a distance of at least two metres from one another to reduce the risk of virus transmission, health authorities say.