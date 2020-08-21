If you’re trying to buy a home in Kelowna, you may have missed a window of opportunity.
The average residential sale price in Kelowna has spiked over the past several weeks, up 11.2% from the first half of 2020.
Many homebuyers put their plans on hold when COVID-19 locked down the country. Now pent-up demand is behind an uptick in sales that’s pushing prices sharply higher, a new market analysis from RE/MAX suggests.
In Kelowna, the average sale price of a residential detached single-family home in Q1 2020 was $769,380, dipping slightly to $765,217 in Q2. However, the start of Q3 shows a notable jump, with an average sale price of $861,402.
Condos and townhomes, which have been more acutely affected by the pandemic, were down to an average price of $333,451 in Q2, but are now back up to $360,243.
“Despite the tragic impacts of the pandemic, our optimism in the strength of Canada's housing market has always remained, and current market activity further exemplifies this,” said Elton Ash, regional executive vice-president, RE/MAX of Western Canada.
“Many homebuyers are now exploring different neighbourhoods that better suit their new lifestyles, and real estate agents are getting busier and working more with buyers from different major cities.”
In Kelowna, sales in both May and June surpassed year-over-year levels.
Overall, brokers and agents in Western Canada said interested buyers are not too concerned with a potential second wave of COVID-19 impacting their real estate plans.
QuickFacts
The pandemic has prompted many Canadians to reassess their living situations.
According to a survey conducted by Leger on behalf of RE/MAX Canada, 32 per cent of Canadians no longer want to live in large urban centres, and instead would opt for rural or suburban communities. This trend is stronger among Canadians under the age of 55 than those in the 55-plus age group.
Not only are Canadians more motivated to leave cities, but changes in work and life dynamics have also shifted their needs and wants for their homes. According to the survey, 44 per cent of Canadians would like a home with more space for personal amenities, such as a pool, balcony or a large yard.