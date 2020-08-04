A new COVID-19 testing site has been created in downtown Kelowna.
Health authorities say there's a need to offer such a service given the large and growing number of downtown residents and workers who've caught COVID-19.
"We are taking a different approach and trying something new," Dr. Sue Pollock, Interior Health's chief medical health officer, said Tuesday.
"Many of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kelowna this month have been in their '20s and '30s and live, work, and socialize downtown.
"This site is set up to be convenient and accessible for these individuals and others, so that getting tested when you may have been exposed to COVID-19 is easy, and we can stop the spread," Pollock said.
Last week, health officials said at least 137 COVID-19 infections were traced to indoor parties that took place around Kelowna in early July. And more than 1,000 people who may have subsequently been exposed to the coronavirus have been ordered to self-isolate.
The new testing site will operate for at least the next two weeks out of the Community Health and Services Centre at 505 Doyle Ave.
Testing will be provided from 4:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m., seven days a week.
Individuals do not require an appointment, and they will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Milder symptoms may include runny nose, fatigue, body aches, sore throat, vomiting, and red eyes.
A urgent and primary care centre at the Capri Mall property continues to offer COVID-19 testing on an appointment-only basis. Appointments can be made by calling 250.469.6985.