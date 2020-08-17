Ground and air searches continued Monday, looking for a hiker who went missing Saturday on Little White Mountain, south of Kelowna.
Kelowna RCMP said Aaron Rempel, 24, had become separated from his partner and didn’t make it to his vehicle.
Police, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and RCMP Air Services searched into the night on Saturday and continued their air and ground search throughout Sunday.
Rempel is not believed to be injured.
He’s Caucasian, 5-foot-6, with a slim build, lighter red hair and a beard on his chin. He was wearing a green T-shirt and may have a green hoodie with "Dublin Ireland" on the front. He also was carrying a blue bicycle helmet that had a Go-Pro camera mounted on it when last seen.
Anyone who believes they have seen him is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.