The July due date for property taxes in Lake Country may be pushed back to help residents struggling with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
But Mayor James Baker says major town projects that are underway will proceed as planned because they provide long-term benefit to the community of 14,000 people.
However, some immediate and short-term financial relief is possible with the deferral of current water bills, Baker says. "Council will be considering moving the due dates and waiving interest," he says in a town release.
Baker says some townsfolk have been asking if 2020 property taxes can be "deferred or possibly eliminated" because of the financial downturn.
"Not collecting property taxes within a calendar year is not feasible when the (town) has a legal obligation to continue providing essential services for the community," Baker says.
The City of Kelowna has laid off 65 part-time workers, many of whom were employed at now-shuttered recreation facilities, to reduce municipal costs in anticipation of a move to trim the projected 4.1 per cent municipal tax increase set for this summer.
Kelowna city manager Doug Gilchrist has said the municipality aims to find "meaningful work" for all full-time employees whose normal activities have been curtailed by the contraction of normal city services, but cautions that layoffs may still occur.
Baker's statement makes no mention of any municipal layoffs or a reduction in the planned municipal tax hike of nearly six per cent.
But he says council will consider pushing back the normal early July deadline for the payment of property taxes.
"Deferrals can provide short-term financial relief so you can focus on your essential needs now," Baker says.