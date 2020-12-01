In this Christmas of pandemic, the need has never been greater at the Central Okanagan Food Bank.
Demand has been higher than usual in 2020, with many families’ and individuals’ finances strained by the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. And expectations are for an equally busy Christmas season at the food banks in Kelowna and West Kelowna.
“We are forecasting a 28% increase from last year in the number of hampers that will be required just for Christmas and the holiday season,” Tammie Watson, the food bank’s chief development officer, said Friday, “so we’re looking at about 2,500 hampers that we’ll be distributing throughout the month of December.”
Today, The Daily Courier is helping the Food Bank launch the $100,000 Be an Angel campaign to solicit donations in Kelowna and West Kelowna.
We’re hoping kindhearted readers — aided once again by a generous contribution from Kelowna philanthropist Tom Budd — can raise money for the food bank through the month of December.
Profiles of people helped by the food bank will appear every day through December.
“This is actually my longest-running charitable commitment,” Budd said. “COVID-19 has negatively impacted most lives and has made this year’s needs at the food bank greater.
“Every day in the newspaper, you can see where the money goes and how the food bank helps people,” said Budd, who will provide a 25% top up to the funds donated by readers.
Kelowna’s unemployment rate almost doubled between March and June, from 5.3% to 10.2%. Beyond the percentage increase was this particularly sobering number: almost 11,000 people in the Central Okanagan were out of work by the early summer.
In the early days of the pandemic, demand at the food bank leaped by almost one-third. It levelled off, as the federal government’s emergency benefit program got underway, but has risen again this fall as that program ended in October.
While the need has risen, the food bank has had to cancel or modify some of its most popular and long-running fundraising activities because of the pandemic.
For example, a collection drive associated with Thanksgiving had typically resulted in between 40,000 and 60,000 pounds of food in one day. This year, the event resulted in 4,000 lbs. of food, and $6,000 in donations. This year has also brought a variety of new clients to the food bank, many of whom never expected they’d be needing the organization’s assistance. Since March, the food bank has received 27,000 visits from clients.
“We saw a really large section of folks coming through who were part of the service industry,” Watson said. “When restaurants and bars closed down, people who already weren’t making a lot of money or who were relying on tips to subsidize their lower wage, were really affected.
“And of course, they can’t work from home,” Watson said. “We also have a lot more seniors reaching out to us now because their pension cheques just can’t make it work for the entire month.”
More than one in five of the 5,500 people helped by the food bank in October were children.
Depending on the number of people in a household, Christmas hampers prepared by the food bank have groceries worth between $150 and $400, Watson says. The hamper distribution is to start this week.
“This pandemic is part of everybody’s life now,” Watson said. “As we go into the Christmas season, that doesn’t mean though that our holidays need to be cancelled. I think it’s really important that we all look out for one another.
“If you have the capability to be able to help our neighbours in need, then we’d really appreciate that,” Watson added. “You might not know which of your neighbours rely on us for food assistance but, chances are, some of them do need the help.”
To donate to the Central Okanagan Food Bank, please see cofoodbank.com and click on the ‘donate’ button.