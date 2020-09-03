The heroism and humanity of a sub-chasing commander is featured in an exhibit at the Okanagan Military Museum.
Clarence Aubrey King was celebrated during the Second World War for his aggressive and successful pursuit of German submarines that menaced Allied forces in the Atlantic Ocean.
But he was also known for his compassion for stopping his vessel, sometimes at great risk, to rescue German mariners who'd escaped from their doomed subs.
"He fought the machines, not the men," reads part of a press release from the museum.
When the war broke out in 1939, King was 53 years old and a veteran naval officer. Affected by a heart condition, he could have sat out the war on medical grounds.
"But he decided to fight," said Kelowna resident Diane Patt, King's granddaughter.
Given his experience at sea, King was put in charge of sub-hunting ships charged with protecting Allied shipping and convoy lanes.
"King and his young, inexperienced crew members fought to protect vital supply convoys from being destroyed by German submarines," the museum release states.
After the war, King settled in the Okanagan. His service continued after his military career was over, volunteering on hospital, school, library and church boards in the Valley.
"Commander King is a Canadian hero. We're delighted to be sharing his story and his connection to the Okanagan," says military museum historian Keith Boehmer.
'Sub Hunter: Commander A.C. King' is an exhibit that touches on the Battle of the Atlantic, submarine warfare, the challenges of living and fighting on the open ocean, and working with fragile equipment in harsh conditions.
The exhibit is at the downtown military museum, inside Memorial Arena.