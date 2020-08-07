Kelowna police have been absolved of any wrongdoing after a man walked away from a car crash and later died.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has wrapped up its probe into the police-involved events of July 25.
Two vehicles collided at the downtown corner of Richter Street and Clement Avenue at 1:40 a.m.
Members of the Kelowna RCMP attended the scene, spoke with the two drivers, and called paramedics.
The paramedics determined the driver of one of the vehicles was not injured. After police were finished talking to the man, he walked away on foot. His body was found six hours later.
"The man was co-operative when speaking with police following the collision and he left the scene on foot of his own volition after speaking to (paramedics)," states a report from the IIO, released Friday.
"Therefore, (we have) determined that there was no connection between the death of the man and the actions or inactions of officers on the scene, and the investigation is now concluded," the report says.
No information was provided as to the man's cause of death.