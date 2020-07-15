Victims of a disgraced former Kelowna social worker could each receive compensation ranging between $25,000 and $69,000.
Terms of a proposed settlement the Ministry of Children and Family Development and individuals who were in the charge of Robert Riley Saunders have been released.
Saunders is said to have opened joint bank accounts with dozens of children and teens, then transferred the money to his own account.
"The province admits that Saunders harmed children in the Director's care for whom he had responsibility in his capacity as a social worker, and that that the province is vicariously liable for the harm caused by Saunders," terms of the proposed settlement state.
"This harm includes neglect, misappropriation of funds and failure to plan for the children's welfare and, with respect to Indigenous children, failure to take steps to preserve their cultural identities," it states.
A payment of $25,000 compensation is being offered to non-Indigenous people covered by the class action, while the compensation is $69,000 for Indigenous people, who are said to have constituted most of Riley's victims.
Additional payments, called "elevated damages", are being offered to those individuals who, because of Riley's acts or omissions, suffered sexual exploitation, psychological harm, homelessness, educational delay, and/or bodily harm.
The maximum payment any individual would receive under the proposed compensation agreement is $250,000.
The plaintiffs are being represented by Vancouver lawyer Jason Gratl. A judge will decide later this month whether to approve the proposed settlement.
Riley was a social worker who acted in a guardianship role for under-age youth between April 2001 until he was fired in 2018.
One of the lawsuits filed before the proposed agreement was reached alleged that Riley transferred funds to his own account to pay for trips, vehicles, and his mortgage.
In a December 2018 statement, the Ministry of Children and Family Development said it had taken steps to review financial controls and ensure funds are not misappropriated, and had offered support and services including counselling to the children and youth who were affected since the allegations came to light.
A 17-year-old girl contacted The Daily Courier in November 2018 to say she was among Riley's victims. She said she had been living with her mom, but Saunders forced her into an independent living situation so she would be eligible for financial support, most of which she said he stole from her.
The girl said she was not suspicious because she did not know she was entitled to the money.
"I didn't think anything of it; I was 14 or 15 at the time," she said. Saunders gave her vouchers for food, ranging from $60 to $120, which she later realized was only a fraction of what she was owed.
In addition to the civil matter, Riley could be charged with fraud and negligence. The provincial Crown counsel's office is now reviewing a police report.