The body of a man reported missing in the North Okanagan has been found.
On April 18, police sought the public's help in locating 33-year-old Matthew James Olsen.
On Thursday, police said the remains of the missing man were found off Westshore Road near North Westside Road.
"While there is no evidence of criminality believed to be involved in the male's death, the BC Coroners Service will continue to work on determining the cause of death," police said in a release.
Police said no further information would be provided.