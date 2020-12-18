Kelowna-Mission Liberal MLA Renee Merrifield, the party's health critic, and former NDP strategist Bill Tielman are having a dispute on Twitter.
Tielman has criticized Merrifield for 'liking' a post from another person that suggests the government, at the direction of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, wants children to get COVID-19 so herd immunity against the disease can be achieved.
"Why is BC Liberal MLA and Health Critic Renee Merrifield liking Tweets claiming kids are being "used" to develop "herd" immunity and "we want them to get infected"'," Tielman wrote on his Twitter feed, using the words that appeared in the third-party's original tweet.
Tielman asks in another tweet if it is the Liberal party's position to "like Tweets personally attacking PHO Dr. Bonnie Henry?"
For her part, Merrifield apologized if anyone construed her Twitter posts as amounting to an attack on Dr. Henry.
"As we've done since the beginning of the pandemic, the BC Liberal caucus continues to fully support the hard work of public health officials. I want to apologize to Dr. Bonnie Henry if that has in any way been called into question by my social media activity," Merrifield said.
In an interview with The Daily Courier, Merrifield went on to say she believed that Tielman had "manipulated and warped" her Twitter posts to make it appear she was being critical of Dr. Henry.
"I have so much respect for her," Merrifield of Henry. "I have said that on record and to her personally. She has one of the toughest jobs right now."
Merrifield said the full text of the third-party's Twitter post to which she attached her 'like' comment makes it obvious the person was simply wondering about the government's overall response to the pandemic much as many other individuals and groups like the BC Teachers Federation, have done.
"It wasn't a conspiracy-theory comment," Merrifield said of the third-party post. "It was a parent that was crying out for help with COVID cases that are all over her two children's school system.
"That concern is echoed by the Surrey teachers' union who wrote an open letter saying, 'We're not protected here and our kids are not protected here'," Merrifield said.
"Where I feel that the health and well-being of British Columbians can be bettered, those are exactly the sorts of things I’m supposed to be doing as the Opposition Health critic," Merrifield said.
Tielman was the director of communications for NDP Premier Glen Clark in the 1990s. He now writes a newspaper column.