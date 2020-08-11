Interior Health has shut down its temporary COVID-19 testing site at the Community Health Services Centre in downtown Kelowna.
With the number of new cases stabilizing, IH announced Tuesday the site has closed and all Kelowna testing returned to the urgent and primary care centre in the Capri Mall at 1141 Harvey Ave.
Testing is by appointment from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days per week to all individuals with symptoms, however mild.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Milder symptoms may include runny nose, fatigue, body aches, sore throat, vomiting, and red eyes.
Appointments can be made by calling 250-469-6985.
The temporary site was created about a week ago, as cases grew among workers in downtown Kelowna.
"We are taking a different approach and trying something new," Dr. Sue Pollock, Interior Health's chief medical health officer, said at the time.
"Many of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kelowna this month have been in their 20s and 30s and live, work, and socialize downtown.”
The site was set up to be convenient and accessible.