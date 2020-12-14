The Jewish holiday of Chanukah was marked this past weekend in Kelowna with a drive-thru event.
Members of Chabad Okanagan staged the first-time drive-thru - featuring the distribution of traditional treats and the offering of good wishes - because of public health orders against public gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two-hour drive-thru, conducted alongside a menorah, drew about 100 people in dozens of cars to the Chabad Okanagan House at the corner of Richter Street and Wardlaw Avenue.
"Chanukah is all about perseverance, and finding faith in that little bit of light that still remains pure," Rabbi Shmuly Hecht of Chabad Okanagan said. "It's all about overcoming anything. With a little bit of light and a little bit of inspiration, we can triumph and bring celebration and joy of unexpected measure."
In normal years, Chabad Okanagan organizes the lighting of menorah candles over eight days in communities across the Valley. This year, because of the pandemic, they mailed out packages with candles, dreidels, treats, and information packages related to Chanukah. The traditional lighting of a nine-foot menorah in Stuart Park was celebrated over Zoom.
One of those who happened upon the drive-thru Chanukah celebration was Meldon Lutzer, senior pastor of the Hope Bible Church on Gordon Drive. He says the event inspired him to do a drive-thru celebration at his church next week.
The Chanukah holiday continues until sundown on Friday.