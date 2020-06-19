A car was ripped apart when it hit a telephone pole on Lakeshore Road Thursday afternoon.
Police say the accident happened about 3:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of Lakeshore near Crighton Road.
The adult female driver, and sole occupant, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The area was closed to traffic for several hours while police investigated.
"Preliminary findings at the scene suggest that speed was likely a factor in the crash," said police spokeswoman Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.
Witnesses are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.