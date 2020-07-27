The future site of West Kelowna's public works yard should be mined now for its valuable gravel deposits, city officials say.
The property, at 2015 Bartley Rd., contains between 250,000 and 300,000 cubic metres of gravel. That's worth as much as $400,000 city officials say.
A proposal to be reviewed by council on Tuesday would see the city enter into a partnership with Emil Anderson Construction, which owns an adjacent property.
The company would extract the gravel from the city-owned site, with the firm's earthworks and mining costs estimated at $657,000. To fully cover the extraction costs, the city would pay EAC $256,000.
While the city would be out that amount, staff say it's still a far cheaper option than leaving the site as is and building a retaining wall to make the property suitable for eventual construction of the works yard. The retaining wall could cost more than $2 million to build, city officials say.
Because city staff propose to enter directly into a financial partnership with a private company, rather than put a gravel extraction plan to tender, city council's support is required.
Construction of the works yard is included in the city's 2020-2022 strategic priorities plan. Other top priorities identified in that plan are the Rose Valley water treatment plant, a new firehall in Lakeview Heights, and planning for a new city hall.