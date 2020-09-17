After years of starts and stops, Kelowna Mountain has again resurfaced.
The multi-billion-dollar dream has been controversial ever since Mark Consiglio and his wife, Nicola, bought 259 hectares perched on Kelowna’s South Slopes in 2005 for $7 million.
Consiglio, whose current title is managing partner, has been a polarizing personality. While some admired his ambitious vision, others watched in disbelief over the brazen risk of millions spent—much of it other people’s money.
In the latest update to the saga, Consiglio says in a video message that they are now debt free thanks to a “fantastic project” in Richmond.
“Two and a half years ago, my wife and I, and our six kids, moved to Vancouver to double down on our investment and participate in a project that we hoped would yield enough funds to retire the debts that we had at Kelowna Mountain,” he said.
That project was the Richmond Sports Mall.
“We were able to retire all the debts at Kelowna Mountain and we’re looking forward to moving forward.”
Before coming to halt over financial troubles, they managed to build an amphitheater, Greek-style sundial, welcome centre and four long suspension bridges.
Consiglio opened Kelowna Mountain in the summer of 2013 for locals and tourists alike to have a look, wander through the welcome centre, sit on the tiered patios and hike the bridges.
His grand vision included an 18-run ski village, Olympic half-pipe, and a rail park. He also had plans to sculpt a golf course out of the steep terrain and celebrate agriculture with a massive wine park, complete with a two-kilometre canal, promenade and 12 greenhouses, each devoted to growing a separate grape variety.
The work was funded by investors who bought $40,000 and $150,000 shares. However, he struggled with the B.C. Securities Commission in 2012, when it issued a cease-trade order.
Consiglio has also fought with the Central Okanagan regional district by ignoring the zoning in place.
The regional district sued him, and he counter sued. In a rare interview with CBC at the time, Consiglio argued: "We know what our development rights are under our existing zoning. We have the right to go and build this wine park and many other things at Kelowna Mountain. In fact, we have the right to go and build up to 11 million square feet.”
It’s still unclear how the project will move forward.
Todd Cashin, director of community services for the Central Okanagan Regional District, said the property is zoned RU1, which allows for agricultural and rural uses.
“Staff are not aware of any meetings or communication regarding any land use applications and are also not aware of any planned meetings,” said Cashin.
“As I understand it, the suit filed against the Regional District is continuing before the courts. As it is before the courts, our policy is that staff will not comment on legal proceedings.”
Consiglio has a 25-year career in real estate development, with projects on his resume that include Avalon Peachland, Trailside at Big White, and The Cottages at Secret Point.
