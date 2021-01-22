A purpose-built city hall for West Kelowna is planned for downtown Westbank next to the Johnson-Bentley swimming pool.
Plans to be reviewed by city council on Tuesday show a 45,000 sq.-ft building, two-thirds of which will be for municipal purposes and one-third of which will serve as the new West Kelowna branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.
The city's share of the project will be up to $18 million, with the ORL also contributing toward construction costs.
At Tuesday's meeting, council is expected to award a $953,000 design contract to Johnston Davidson Architecture, one of 18 companies that bid on the project.
Pending council approval, construction of the city hall/library would start this summer.
Westside residents voted in 2007 to set up their own municipality rather than join the City of Kelowna. Plans for a city hall were defeated by voters in a 2016 referendum.
But city officials have revived the idea, saying it's no longer practical or desirable to have the municipality's 256 employees working out of a variety of premises that are described as too small.
Last year, city council approved an $11 million borrowing scheme that did not allow for another referendum to be held. The borrowed funds will be added to $7 million to be taken from municipal reserves.
"Proper administration offices are long overdue," Mayor Gord Milsom said when council approved the city hall funding formula at a meeting last February.
It's not clear, at this point, what might happen to a skateboard park immediately north of the Johnson-Bentley swimming pool.
"It's too early to say. As we are at the concept stage, all the information we have at the moment is what you see in the Jan. 26 report to council," city spokesman Jason Luciw wrote in an email.
The skateboard park, which replaced one that was decades-old and decrepit, opened in 2016 with funding that included a $315,000 federal grant.
While the proposed city hall and library would be built on municipal land, the site would be somewhat separated from both Highway 97 and Old Okanagan Highway by land owned by the Westbank First Nation.
A line in the report to council states: "Staff are collaborating on area and site opportunities with WFN, including incorporating Indigenous art and culture as we look to the future."