West Kelowna’s Community Light Up celebration will not go ahead this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, starting Friday, people can take a self-guided tour of light displays on the Westside with those in their bubble.
Stacey Harding, parks and fleet manager with the City of West Kelowna, estimates the city has added 20% more lights to its displays this year, including additional decorations such as a Christmas train on top of the Operations building at Elliott and Dobbin Roads.
The city is setting up hundreds of strands of lights. Along with decorating traditional locations such as Brown Road, the CNR Wharf, Mount Boucherie complex, the Parks Department office and compound on Elliot Road and fire hall on Old Okanagan Highway, there are new light displays on the Powers Creek bridge, in Gellatly Bay and the roundabouts at Westlake and Stevens roads as well as on the Boucherie Road Wine Trail at both Hudson and Anders roads.
The City of West Kelowna will turn on its lights Friday.
Food bank donation bins at the fire stations have also been decorated with lights. Firefighters will be unable to go door to door to collect donations this year, so people are being asked to drop donations at the decorated bins at fire stations.
You can find a map marking all the locations of the light displays for a self-guided Twinkle Tour online at westkelownacity.ca. The map will be updated regularly until Dec. 15.
Westside residents and businesses can submit the location of their holiday light displays to be added to the map.
Those who submit their location will be added to the map and be eligible for the city’s Light Up the Westside contest with prizes for the most festive residential house, most festive business, most festive balcony and most festive miscellaneous. Winners will be announced
Dec. 20.
Families can download a scavenger hunt adventure to try during your Twinkle Tour.
The annual Skate with Santa event has been also changed to five holiday skates at Jim Lind Arena that will include holiday-themed decorations and lights along with inflatables and goodie bags for kids.
Holiday Skates will be limited to 40 guests and will be held Dec. 6, 13, 20, 27 and Jan. 3.
Registration is required at westkelownacity.ca/onlineregistration. No drop ins.