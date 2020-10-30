Kelowna is "extremely safe" despite a jump in the serious crime rate of 20%, the city's top cop says.
RCMP Supt. Kara Triance, who took up the position this week, is seeking to allay public concerns that new figures from Statistics Canada suggest Kelowna is becoming a dangerous place.
Kelowna now has the fourth-highest crime severity index out of Canada's 35 biggest cities, up from the sixth position two years ago.
"We recognized that this ranking appears concerning, but I would like to stress that Kelowna and the surrounding communities remain extremely safe," Triance said in a statement released Thursday evening by the RCMP. "It is the non-violent crime that appears to have affected our ranking."
These types of offences, Triance says, are "crimes of opportunity" that result in more police-generated files.
Examples are thefts from motor vehicles, shoplifting, theft under $5,000 (which is often theft from yards or open garages), mischief, and disturbing the peace, Triance says.
As her predecessors have done, Triance also noted Kelowna's crime stats can be affected by the two million visitors that are said by Tourism Kelowna to come to the city, most of them during the summer months.
Although their numbers are not counted in the population, their crimes are, with a resulting skewing of crime statistics, Triance says.
The Kelowna RCMP, Triance says is "very proactive" in self-generating police files, Triance says. And she says one or two prolific offenders can have a "dramatic effect" on local crime statistics.
The Statistics Canada crime stats cover not only Kelowna but the surrounding communities of West Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland, and nearby rural areas.
While drawing attention to aspects of the statistical information she feels are important for the public to understand, she nevertheless acknowledges RCMP do monitor such statistics on a regular basis and have used them to develop new safety programs.
These include: focusing on partnerships with health and social service agencies to address "the complex problems around housing, mental health, and poverty"; having more officers downtown and in Rutland, particularly on Friday and Saturday nights; launching a General Investigative Support Team to help frontline officers with more complex and serious investigations.
"It is our belief that these changes better allow us to serve our communities in the region and help disrupt criminals that may be in the area," Triance says.
"We will be reviewing the statistics to determine how the RCMP and our communities can actively reduce and prevent these crimes of opportunity and reduce the region's crime severity index rating in the future."
Along with a jump in the crime severity index of 20 per cent, Statistics Canada says greater Kelowna's overall crime rate rose 24 per cent - three times higher than the national average - between 2018 and 2019.
As a result, Kelowna's overall crime rate of 10,747 offences per 100,000 of population is now the second highest in Canada, after Lethbridge.
Greater Kelowna also has the highest rate of opioid-related drug offences in Canada, three times higher than Vancouver's rate.