Lottery winner

Darlene Curylo beat the odds with her scratch-and-win lottery prize.

 BCLC

A Kelowna woman has won the largest scratch-and-win lottery prize in the province ever.

Darlene Curylo bought her Triple Millions Scratch & Win ticket at a Circle K convenience store on KLO Road.

When she scratched the ticket in her car, she discovered she’d won $3 million.

“I was in my car in the parking lot — and I scratched the ticket,” Curylo told lottery officials as she collected her winnings. “When I saw the amount I was in shock! I just couldn’t believe what I saw.”

Triple Millions is a national Scratch & Win game. The odds of winning are one in 1.2 million.

After the win sunk in, Curylo went home and shared her life-changing news with a friend.

“I showed her the ticket and she said ‘Oh my gosh!’” Curylo recalled; next she called her sister who celebrated the win with her over the phone.

The Kelowna resident plans to purchase a new home and vehicle and says she will invest the rest into savings.

“It is wonderful – it feels so amazing,” Curylo said.