A pair of hikers walking off trail in Cosens Bay stumbled upon what is believed to be an unexploded Second World War ordinance.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were advised of the location of the device about 4:45 p.m. on Friday.
Given the paint markings on the device, it is believe to be live ordinance,” said Cpl Tania Finn, media relations officer with the RCMP.
Many areas around Vernon were testing grounds for explosives during the war and for many years after.
The Canadian Forces Explosive Disposal Unit is coming to the scene from Esquimalt. Police say the Sidewinder trail will be closed and the Cosens Bay trail has restricted access. Cosens Bay Road remains open for vehicle traffic.
Two Mounties are on scene to direct people away from the area and it is anticipated the military will arrive late this afternoon.