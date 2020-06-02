The operator of four inflatable Okanagan water parks is still waiting to hear if he can open the businesses this summer.
Rylie Gallagher, owner of Splash BC/Wibit, said Tuesday he's hopeful the popular attractions can again be set up offshore the communities of Kelowna, Peachland, Penticton, and Osoyoos.
"What we've heard from Interior Health and WorkSafeBC is that we're considered a Phase 3 business, so we're definitely hopeful we can get going this summer with safety our top concern," Gallagher said.
Under BC's COVID-19 ReStart Plan, the province is currently moving into Phase 3, with the re-opening of schools and opening of provincial parks.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said last week that, should COVID-19 transmission rates remain where they are now or decline further, the advisory against tourism within B.C. could be lifted by the middle or end of June.
That would be a boon to Okanagan hotels, motels, and the rest of the Valley's tourism industry, part of which Gallagher considers his business to be.
About two-thirds of those who've visited one of the four Wibit water parks - in which people, mainly children and teens, run around on inflatable structures and occasionally fall into the lake - are from outside the Okanagan, Gallagher said.
"Our business is sort of unique, so it doesn't fit neatly into any of the categories. But we're communicating daily with the public health officers about what we can do to make sure we can provide a safe experience for everyone," Gallagher said.
Municipal officials have said they expect to open on-land water parks later this month or early July.
The business model for the Splash BC/Wibit parks depends on two full summer months of operation, Gallagher said. At some point, the time it takes to hire staff and move the structures into place will also become a consideration, he said.
"But we can move pretty fast once we get the absolute okay to open," Gallagher said.