A "boxy and simple" apartment building design should be approved because all 294 suites would be rental units, Kelowna city planners say.
Plans for the three six-storey structures on Underhill Street immediately east of Orchard Park mall will be considered by Kelowna city council on Tuesday.
Current zoning for the site allows only four four-storey buildings.
But municipal staff recommend the necessary development permit and development variance permits be issued, saying the higher density is appropriate given the nature of the neighbourhood.
"The 'boxy' and simple architectural design is acceptable to help facilitate a purpose-built rental project," staff write in their report to council.
The currently vacant site is the former board office of Central Okanagan Public Schools. It was sold to a developer several years ago with a new board office built in Rutland.
Tuesday's application covers only the southern part of the Underhill Street site, with a separate development proposal expected in the future for the north half.
Interested members of the public can address council on the matter. It's anticipated start time on Tuesday's agenda is 8:30 p.m.