RCMP seized a sword and other weapons from a man in downtown Kelowna on Wednesday.

Calls from the public prompted a heavy police response in downtown Kelowna Wednesday afternoon after a man armed with a sword was seen acting erratically. 

Kelowna RCMP began receiving reports just after 1:30 p.m. Callers indicated the adult man was believed to be in possession of weapons.

Officers located the suspect in the 1300 block of Ellis Street.

A 30-year-old Kelowna man was taken into custody without incident. While searching him, police located and seized three knives and a large sword. Several other items were located with the man’s belongings a short distance away.

The man’s mental health was assessed by the Kelowna RCMP Police and Crisis Team (PACT). He was eventually released on strict conditions to appear in court at a later date.

The RCMP’s findings will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for review and charge assessment.