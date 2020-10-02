The deadline to register as a candidate in the Oct. 24 election was Friday at 1 p.m. Elections BC was still approving candidates as of press time. What follows is the most complete list we were able to compile using the Elections BC and candidates’ public declarations.
Boundary-Similkameen
Roly Russell, NDP
Petra Veintimilla, Liberal*
Kelowna-Lake Country
Kyle Geronazzo, Libertarian
John Janmaat, Green*
Justin Kulik, NDP*
Norm Letnick(i), Liberal
Kelowna-Mission
Renee Merrifield, Liberal
Amanda Poon, Green*
Krystal Smith, NDP*
Kelowna West
Matt Badura, Libertarian
Spring Hawes, NDP
Magee Mitchell, Independent
Ben Stewart(i), Liberal
Peter Truch, Green*
Penticton
Dan Ashton(i), Liberal
Toni Boot, NDP
Keith MacIntyre, Libertarian
Ted Shumaker, Green
Vernon-Monashee
Eric Foster(i), Liberal
Harwinder Sandhu, NDP
Keli Westgate, Green
* declared, but not confirmed by Elections BC as of Friday, 4 p.m.
(i) incumbent