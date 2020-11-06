Plans for a scaled-down and online Remembrance Day service in Peachland have been cancelled.
The town’s branch of the Royal Canadian Legion was notified Friday by B.C. and Yukon Command they have to pull the plug on plans to conduct the
Nov. 11 service in the community centre with a maximum attendance of 50 people.
“It’s breaking my heart, but we have no choice,” Legion president Jean Saul said in an interview. “All the planning we’ve done is for naught.
“Command is just really worried about the COVID and they decided it’s not safe to hold any indoor services this year,” Saul said.
The Summerland branch has also had to cancel its annual Remembrance Day luncheon for veterans, although a ceremony
outside the branch for members and local dignitaries only will go ahead.
Hundreds typically attend the Remembrance Day service in Peachland, with all chairs taken and people standing around the walls of the community centre and out in the foyer.
The plan this year had been to cap attendance at 50, provide space for another 50 to watch remotely from a nearby seniors centre, and use the town’s council broadcasting system to live-stream the event.
While the traditional service is cancelled, Saul hopes people will still take time at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 to “remember in place”, standing at attention wherever they might be and thinking of Canada’s war dead.
In a statement released Friday, BC/Yukon Command said cancellation of the Summerland luncheon was in the best interest of veterans, Legion members and their families.
The outdoor Summerland ceremony will be recorded and posted on the Legion’s website as soon as practical. On Nov. 10, candles will be placed on the graves of all veterans. The public is also invited to place a poppy on the cenotaph on Nov. 11.
In Peachland, one unexpected consequence of the pandemic is that Saul believes donations to this year’s poppy and wreath campaign will easily eclipse the $5,000 that’s normally raised.
“I’ve been rushed off my feet going out to collect trays that were filled with donations,” Saul said.