The school bus transportation system in the Central Okanagan has been overhauled to deal with the unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 5,600 students - one quarter of the district's total enrolment - will be riding buses when school resumes next week.
Sixty-seven separate routes have been devised, with much of the restructuring necessitated by the introduction of noon-hour busing for secondary students.
Elementary and middle school students will attend classes every weekday, but those in Grades 10 through 12 will attend school 75 per cent of the time, alternating between full- and half-days.
Each weekday, half the Grade 10-12 students will be dismissed at lunch, and many of them will be bused home.
These are some of the new COVID-19-related regulations that will apply to the school bus system:
- mandatory mask usage for middle and secondary students, unless they cannot tolerate it. Voluntary use of masks for elementary school children.
- assigned seating for all students. Students must sit with members of their household.
- each student should have their own seat, where possible, but a maximum of three elementary school-aged children per seat, and two older students per seat, are permitted.
- drivers provided with a cloth mask and shield.
- mandatory use of hand sanitizers
- eating on the buses is prohibited, but personal water bottles can be used.
- no guest passengers will be allowed; only those who are on the registration list can ride.