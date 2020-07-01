Almost 350,000 people had signed an online petition as of Canada Day morning that calls for a Kelowna RCMP officer to be fired and charged with assault for the way she responded to a report of a woman in possible distress.
As of 9:45 a.m., the petition at Change.org had been signed by 343,974 people from all around the world.
Names were accumulating at the rate of about 80 signatures every five minutes, with the frequency of new additions constantly increasing, suggesting the petition goal of 500,000 names would likely be reached within a week.
The online petition was started June 23. It asks for the dismissal and prosecution of Kelowna RCMP Const. Lacey Browning, whose actions during a Jan. 20 wellness check on university student Mona Wang were recorded by an apartment building's surveillance cameras.
During the video, Browning can be seen dragging Wang down a hallway, pulling on her hair and, at one point, stepping on her head.
"i'm sure we can all agree the use of force that Wang was subjected to was neither 'limited' nor 'reasonable' or 'necessary', the preamble to the petition states.
"Browning's job was to de-escalate a situation and help someone in a mental health crisis," the preamble states, accusing the officer of failing to do that.
Wang is a nursing student at UBC Okanagan. Her boyfriend had called police because he was concerned for her safety.
In late March, Wang filed a lawsuit against Browning, the Canadian government, and the B.C. government.
In legal filings, the defendants say "the limited use of force by the defendant Browning was no more than was reasonable and necessary in the circumstances".
The statement of defence says Browning found Wang lying on the floor with a box cutter knife in her hand and empty bottles of acetaminophen, melatonin, and wine nearby.
It also says Wang bean yelling and swinging her arms at Browning, before the officer subdued the student and arrested her under the Mental Health Act.
Since the episode in January, Browning has been placed by the RCMP on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted.
The organizer of the petition says there should be a better response when calls come in about someone potentially being in mental distress.
"They should be met with trained professionals, not uniformed officers. The most vulnerable people in our communities should not be dragged down hallways, pulled by the hair, and stepped on in their times of need," the petition pre-amble states.