There are now no patients with COVID-19 in any hospital in the Interior Health region.
The peak hospitalization number was 13, in early April. One person was being treated for the disease in IH hospitals on Monday, but they were released by the time the province made its COVID-19 update on Tuesday.
Province-wide, no new deaths were reported between Monday and Tuesday, five outbreaks at care facilities were declared to be over, and just four new cases were reported.
Every day in B.C., between 2,000 and 2,500 people are being tested for COVID-19, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.
"I have been confident that we are testing very widely and that the access to tests is there, and the turnaround time is less than 24 hours now, so the processes we have in place are going well," she said.
"I hear from my colleagues in the field that they are able to test people who need it, and anybody with symptoms in the province can get the test when they need it," she said.
The province is now more than two weeks into its re-start plan, with bars and restaurants opening on May 19, along with other businesses that had been ordered closed in mid-March.
With no sign of COVID-19 cases increasing, Henry said the re-opening was being conducted in a thoughtful and cautious manner.
"As we know, we are in the third week, the start of the second (14-day) incubation period is how we think about it. In recent days, businesses have developed their plans and slowly and thoughtfully re-opening across our province
"I think this is welcome news for all of us. We've seen many examples of how business owners are getting creative, learning to operate safely and responsibly, and all of us are getting that comfort level in how we can do this in ways that minimize the risk," she said.