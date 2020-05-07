Creekflows surged 50 per cent overnight Wednesday, causing localized flooding in Kelowna, but city officials say the potential for wider water problems remains low.
The velocity of Mission Creek jumped from 30 cubic metres to 45 cubic metres by midnight Wednesday, likely the result of heavy rain at higher elevations.
Overnight flooding occurred along three sections of Mill Creek, a smaller waterway that winds its way through many business and residential areas of Kelowna before emptying into Okanagan Lake.
Properties along Bulman Road, Pacific Court, Marshall Street, and Brookside Avenue were among the areas where there was localized flooding, city officials say.
Water overtopped the banks in these low-lying areas because of blockages in the stream, said Alan Newcombe, the city's infrastructure director.
"We had a lot of wood debris - log, stumps, and trees - that came down and got hung up on the various structures along the creek," Newcombe said. Some of those structures included privately-owned footbridges.
The recent flooding was not on par with the situation in May 2017, when dozens of properties along Mill Creek, including homes and apartment buildings, were flooded, he said. "Then, we had water running down streets for many hours," he said.
After the 2017 floods, the city increased the capacity of Mill Creek by removing vegetation from the banks and clearing other obstructions.
"That work provided a lot more capacity and mitigated what otherwise would have happened last night," Newcombe said.
City crews worked early Thursday to clear the wood debris and get the creek water moving as it should, Newcombe said. Pumper trucks drained water from flooded areas.
The risk of wider flooding is currently low, Newcombe said, as much of the snowmelt has already occurred: "We've had a lot of snow come off already at the mid-elevations."
Now, the risk of flooding depends largely on heavy rains, which was the trigger in the 2017 event. "Snowmelt itself won't usually lead to any flooding," he said. "And what we're seeing in the weather forecast now is for drier and warmer conditions."
Daytime highs of around 22 C, with little chance of rain, are foreseen for the next few days.