A Rutland restaurant with a nearly half-century history in Kelowna was was destroyed by fire late Tuesday.
Firefighters were called to the Olympia Greek Taverna, near the corner of Highway 33 and Rutland Road, at 11:13 p.m.
"On scene, the first arriving officer confirmed there was a fire located in a rear portion of the restaurant," Kelowna Fire Department Capt. Dennis Miller said in a release.
"The fire had spread throughout the restaurant and was very difficult to extinguish," Miller said.
Four engines, a command unit, two ladder trucks, and a total of 25 firefighters fought the blaze into the early morning hours of Wednesday.
Firefighters remain on scene at this hour. Cause of the fire is under investigation, Miller said.
The Olympia is owned by Kelowna's Koutsantonis family. The Rutland restaurant celebrated its 45th anniversary in April 2018.