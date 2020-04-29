A claustrophobic prisoner who said being transferred in a small sheriff's van triggered panic attacks has had his complaint to the BC Human Rights tribunal dismissed.
Paramjit Singh Bogarh also said he suffers from prostate issues and complained he was moved between jails in Surrey and the Okanagan without any washroom breaks.
He said in his complaint that he was worried he would soil himself, lose his dignity, and possibly then be beaten up by other prisoners.
Bogarh filed his complaint to the tribunal under a section of the B.C. Human Rights Act that prevents discrimination based on age, mental and physical disability.
The two prisoner transfer trips that Bogarh says caused him so much distress occurred before he pleaded guilty in a Kelowna courtroom to helping his wife's killer flee the country.
In dismissing Bogarh's human rights complaint, tribunal member Steven Adamson noted that Bogarh filed his complaint on Nov. 19, 2019. The trips Bogarh were complaining about occurred in July and August of 2018.
Legislation requires such complaints to be filed within one year of the alleged discriminatory event. The one-year time limit can be lifted, however, if the commission believes it is in the public interest to do so.
But in his decision, released earlier this month, Adamson said he did not believe there was any public interest issue at stake in Bogarh's complaint.
Adamson also decided there was nothing "particularly unique, novel, or unusual" about Bogarh's submission to the tribunal that has not been addressed in other decisions and which warranted consideration of his complaint.
"Complaints involving accommodations of disabilities in the provision of services in a prison setting are common and the jurisprudence is fairly settled," Adamson wrote in his decision.
Because of the lateness in the filing of the application, and the lack of public interest at stake in Bogarh's complaint, Adamson said the submission did not have to be considered by the tribunal.
In March of this year, Bogarh pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact of his wife's murder. He was sentenced to five years in federal prison.
Saminder Kaur Bogarh was killed in the family home in Vernon on New Year's Eve 1986. Bogarh, her husband, was immediately arrested by Vernon RCMP but subsequently released for lack of evidence.
He left Canada and moved to California, abandoning his two year old son who had been in the home when Saminder was murdered.
Bogarh was extradited back from the U.S. to Canada in 2018 and was originally charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
But when his trial was to have begun in early March of this year, the Crown and defence told the judge a plea arrangement had been reached that would see Bogarh plead guilty to the much less serious offence of being an accessory after the fact of murder.
Bogarh says he did not know his brother, Narinder Singh Bogarh, had planned to murder Saminder. Bogarh admitted lying to Vernon police that his two year old son, who did not speak English at the time, told him that a "white man" had murdered Saminder.
The misdirection gave Narinder time to get on a bus to Vancouver and fly to India, where he remains to this day. Canadian authorities are trying to get him extradited back to Canada to stand trial for the murder of Saminder.