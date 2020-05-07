The gradual re-opening of restaurants in B.C. will come too late for many operators whose businesses have already gone under, an industry spokesman says.
"I would think at least 10 per cent of restaurants are already gone for good," Ian Tostenson of the B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association said Thursday.
"But it could be as high as 30 per cent. There's definitely been casualties along the way already given the financial losses," Tostenson said.
But he said there's at least now some optimism in the restaurant sector, with the government planning to allow the businesses to re-open shortly.
"There's still some pretty significant details to be worked out, like exactly how the social distancing requirements will be applied in restaurants, and what the capacity limits will be," Tostenson said.
"But I think we'll see a good number of restaurants ready to open by the 19th," he said.
No specific date for restaurants, cafes, and pubs to re-open has been given by the government, but provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Wednesday she expected it would be "mid-May" once all the necessary health protocols have been communicated to businesses owners and implemented.
Henry said she expected that, for examples, tables would have to be two metres apart. Other measures are likely to include protective shields to separate customers from bartenders, and more frequent cleaning protocols.
Each restaurant will have to have its re-start plan reviewed and approved by WorkSafeBC and health officials.
While some restaurants may be back in business by May 19, Tostenson said the public shouldn't expect a wider re-opening until early June.
"We have to take the time to do everything right, so the public has confidence that it's safe to come back to their favourite restaurant," he said. "A lot of how this goes will depend on how confident the public is to come out again."
More than 120,000 restaurant workers in B.C. had lost their jobs by early April, the B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association say.
Updated unemployment figures will be released Friday by Statistics Canada. In April, there was a 24 per cent plunge in employment in accommodation and food services.
The hospitality industry is particularly important in the greater Kelowna area. It's the fourth largest economic sector, accounting for more than nine per cent of all jobs, according to the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission.