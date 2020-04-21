A proposed cannabis production plant in West Kelowna could be established closer to a long-term care facility than would normally be permitted.
City council will tonight consider whether to approve the pot-growing facility at 2648 Kyle Rd.
Normally, such enterprises can't be located within 150 metres of a residential building. The proposed plant is only 110 metres from the edge of the property where the Brookhaven Care Centre is located.
But city staff nevertheless recommend the cannabis plant be approved, and they also suggest council waive the normal requirement to send the proposal to a public hearing.
Although the cannabis-growing facility would be 110 metres from Brookhaven's property, it's actually further separated from the residential buildings by a 135 metre wide green area on either side of McDougall Creek, staff say.
That makes the "functional separation" between the pot-growing facility and the residential building 245 metres, staff say.
City rules would also normally prohibit cannabis production facilities from being located in multi-tenant industrial buildings, as the West Kelowna site is envisioned to be. That rule was devised to prevent conflicts between tenants of the same property.
However, in this case, staff are suggesting council waive that restriction.
The rationale is the pot-producer would be the first business to be established in the 225,000 square foot industrial park, which will have about 60 leasable spaces, and future tenants would know what they were getting into if they signed a lease in the same development.
A third departure from the normal approval process recommended by staff is that council not hold a public hearing on the proposal. That's because the application is consistent with West Kelowna's official community plan, staff say.